A man has been jailed for more than 14 years after officers dismantled an operation responsible for supplying cocaine in North London, as part of the Met’s ongoing investigation into EncroChat.

Ashley Allen, 32 (18.07.91) of Denny Close, Enfield was sentenced to 14 years and four months’ imprisonment on Friday, 29 September at Kingston upon Thames Crown Court for his role in the conspiracy to supply.

Between March and June 2020, he was involved in the conspiracy to supply roughly 29kgs of cocaine, with an estimated street value of just over £1 million which would likely flood the streets of London causing violence and anti-social behaviour.

He pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply cocaine, conspiracy to transfer criminal property, possession of cocaine with intent to supply, and possession of a prohibited weapon at the same court on Monday, 26 June.

Detectives from the Met closed in on Allen after European partners accessed an encrypted communications network called Encrochat in 2020 – passing data to them via the National Crime Agency (NCA). Officers launched a specialist operation – codenamed ‘Eternal’ – to target Encrochat users believed to be operating from the capital.

Detective Constable Jess Tregear, from Specialist Crime South, said: “Allen arranged large-scale drug deals with his ultimate aim being to make as much money as possible, with no thought of the misery and devastation caused in communities by drug supply, and the violence it leads to.

“Op Eternal investigations over the last three years have resulted in the Met identifying and jailing major players in the criminal fraternity, and stemming the flow of drugs and guns onto the streets. The drugs trade relies on exploitation and violence to operate and we will continue to relentlessly pursue those involved, and put them before the courts.”

Officers began investigating the Encrochat handle ‘Rookiekiller’ in September 2020 and there was compelling evidence that allowed officers to attribute Allen to the EncroChat device, including cases when his personal and Encrochat phone were at the same location.

Many other Encrochat users had the handle ‘Rookiekiller’ saved as ‘Ash’. ‘Rookiekiller’ also referred to themselves as ‘Ash’ on many occasions also.

There was evidence within the Encrochat device which showed that Allen had been running a very successful drug operation with many messages regarding the purchasing, supplying and transportation of Class A drugs and cash.

Allen’s address on Denny Avenue was searched on Thursday, 24 November 2022 and 400gs of cocaine, a stun gun, knuckleduster, two swords, and £1,500 of cash was seized.

He was arrested and then charged on Friday, 25 November 2022.

