The Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit will be working alongside the forces’ drone operators to crack down on dangerous driving in the three counties, to reduce fatal or serious collisions on our roads.

The Operational Support Unit (OSU) will be flying drones on some of the high harm main roads across the three counties during the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) national speed operation which began this week (Monday 16 October).

Depending on the offence, officers may offer words of advice or a fine and penalty points. In more serious cases, drivers may be reported to court for prosecution or arrested on the spot.

OSU Inspector Iain Clark said: “Using drones will not be us spying on motorists who are not doing anything wrong, this will be us targeting those who are putting others and themselves at risk by driving dangerously, which could cause a serious injury or fatal collision.

“We will be working with our Road Policing Unit colleagues to call in any unsafe driving on our roads, to ensure those responsible are dealt with appropriately.”

Last year 175 people were killed or seriously injured on the roads across Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire due to speeding drivers.

Enforcement as part of the NPCC national speed operation runs between 16 and 29 October 2023. Social media messaging encouraging people to stick to the speed limit launched on Monday 9 October.