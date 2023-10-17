A £5,000 reward is being offered as detectives hunt a driver who hit a mother, leaving her with life-changing injuries and unable to fully care for her child.

The reward is being offered by the independent charity Crimestoppers for any information they receive that leads to the conviction of the person responsible for a hit and run in Hounslow.

Rajdeep Kaur, aged 37, was pushing her daughter, who was aged 13 months, in a pram on 3 February at about 12:25hrs on North Hyde Lane.

As she crossed North Hyde Lane, a silver BMW overtook the line of traffic in the wrong direction, hitting her and narrowly missing the pram. She was thrown several feet in the air, leaving her with life threatening injuries.

The pram remained in the road with the potential of being struck by further vehicles.

The BMW did not stop at the scene and the driver has not come forward.

Emergency services were called and Mrs Kaur was taken to hospital with leg and pelvis injuries. Her daughter was luckily unhurt.

Mrs Kaur remained in hospital for several months. Miraculously, she survived but has extremely limited mobility and is now unable to care independently for her daughter. She is now able to walk a few steps with the aid of a walking frame, but will never make a full recovery from her injuries.

Witnesses to the incident captured the number plates of the car, but these were later found to be cloned. The car was a BMW X5.

Detective Constable Davina Nash, who has been leading the investigation, said: “This is a very distressing case. Mrs Kaur thankfully survived but has sustained injuries that will change her life forever. It was only fortunate that her 13 month daughter was not hurt too.

“Crimestoppers – who are independent of the police – are now offering a reward for information and we are hopeful this will encourage someone to come forward.

“We believe the driver of the BMW is local to the Hounslow area and so someone will know who he or she is. If you have information about the driver or anything else that could secure justice for the victim, the charity Crimestoppers guarantee you will stay completely anonymous. They are available on the phone or via their website 24/7, 365 days a year.”

To be eligible for the reward or to ensure you stay completely anonymous, please contact Crimestoppers anonymously online at the Crimestoppers website (Crimestoppers-uk.org) or call the charity’s UK Contact Centre on 0800 555 111.

Alexa Loukas, London Regional Manager at charity Crimestoppers, said: “Our thoughts are very much with Mrs Kaur, a mother whose life will never be the same again due to her injuries.

“You may have heard something about the vehicle or driver involved but for whatever reason you haven’t yet shared what you know. We’re appealing directly to members of the community across Hounslow.

“If you have any information about this tragedy you can speak up and tell our charity what you know. Lots of people mistakenly think we are part of the police. We are completely independent and will never judge or ask for any of your personal details.

“What you tell us could help find some kind of justice for Mrs Kaur and her family and help make our streets safer for everyone.”

