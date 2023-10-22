Peter Andre and NHS doctor wife Emily announced last week they are expecting their third child together.

The pop star posted a sweet photo of himself and Emily in a forest as she held out a camera roll from their baby scan to announce their news.

“We are delighted to share the news with you all. A new addition to our family in 2024. The kids are so excited… So are we,” the 50-year-old singer said in the announcement.

Writing in his column for OK! Magazine this week, he said: “I have been asked this question so many times over the last few years – will Emily and I have any more children? Well, last week we proudly announced that we are indeed expecting another child. We are both so excited, as are all the children and as a family we are extremely happy. Thank you for all the lovely messages so far. We will keep you posted!”

Peter and Emily share Theo, 6, and Amelia, 10, together, while he’s also a dad to Princess, 16, and Junior, 18, from his previous marriage to ex-wife Katie Price.

Princess was one of the first to react to the exciting news, with the teen commenting “Congratulations” and sharing a red heart emoji.

Peter and Emily met in 2010 through Emily’s surgeon father Ruaraidh MacDonagh and married in a lavish ceremony at Mamhead House in Exeter in 2015.