The 10th annual Paul Strank Roofing Charity Gala took place on Saturday 9th September at the 5* Royal Garden Hotel in Kensington.

The event was hosted by Shaun Williamson, who is also a patron of the charity, and acts included Suggs from Madness, Nadine Coyle from Girls Aloud, Stavros Flatley, Love Island’s Antigoni Buxton and others.

In attendance were a range of celebrities including Dame Arlene Phillips, Christopher Biggins, TOWIE’s Courtney Green and Chloe Meadows, EastEnders stars Danny-Boy Hatchard, Scott Maslen, Jake Wood and Milly Zero, James and Ola Jordan, and many others.

As always, the event had great support from the Greek Cypriot community including charity patron Tonia Buxton and her daughter Antigoni, the Theo Paphitis Retail Group, the Charles Group, Polyteck Group and others.

Paul Strank Roofing is a roofing company, scaffold company and builder’s merchants owned by Greek Cypriot businesswoman Irene Strank and her husband Paul Strank MBE, which has operated from Wimbledon for over 50 years.

After decades of fundraising as third party fundraisers, the company opened a charity called The Paul Strank Charitable Trust, supporting disadvantaged children and families by raising funds and making grants to worthy causes such as long term partner Shooting Star Children’s Hospices who they have worked with for over 17 years and many others.



Photo: Vibe Photography