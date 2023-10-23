The Greek Orthodox Church and community of St Demetrios (2 Logan Rd, Edmonton, London, N9 0LP) invites you to the Festal Great Hierarchical Vespers with the Blessing of the Five Loaves and Homily on Wednesday 25 October 2023 at 6.30pm, followed by supper in the community hall at 8pm.

On Thursday 26 October 2023, the Matins and Hierarchical Divine Liturgy with the Blessing of the Five Loaves and Homily will take place at 8.30pm, with a feast in the Community Hall and the sale of traditional foods at 12:30pm.

The Sacred Services will be presided over by His Eminence Archbishop Nikitas of Thyateira & Great Britain.

For further information, please contact the church on 020 8803 4411 or email [email protected]