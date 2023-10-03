Parikiaki Events in association with Showtime Promotions and Cypriot Wine Festival, proudly presents Konstantinos Pantelidis!

Live in London for the first-ever UK appearance of the sensational singer. Taking place on Saturday 14th October 2023, 7.30pm – 2.00am, at the Ariana Banqueting Hall (Oakleigh Road South, London N11 1NP).

The show will be in honour of the music and lyrics of his late brother – the legendary Pantelis Pantelidis. Konstantinos’ voice is nostalgic of the late singer but yet he adds his own unique charm to the repertoire and one can still expect to hear all your favourite hits. Songs like Ginete, Den Tairiazete Sou Leo, Eiha Kapote Mia Agapi, Lioma Se Gremo, Thimame, Tis Kardias Mou To Grammeno, Pino Apo ‘Ki Psila Gia Sena, Pame Stihima Tha Xanartheis, Sinodevome, Oneiro Zo, Para Poli, De Se Sighoro (Sto ‘ha Pi), Alkoolikes E Nihtes and many more.

Greek music is an experience many feelings and when listening to these songs full of emotion and passion. This feeling are present regardless of who is performing, but this will be somewhat of a special touch with Konstantinos Pantelidis performing live! This will definitely be one to remember.

Get ready to be swept away by his incredible talent as he takes the stage for a night you don’t want to miss!

Special guests on the night include Thanos Tzanis, Evridiki Nikolaou and with a set by DJ Marilita!

Ticketing Options & More Info:

The moment we announced the show, the phones started ringing and as a result, many tables have already been secured.

Tickets start from £65 at the Bronze tables and £85 at the Silver tables. Bronze and Silver seats include 3 large cold platters with a selection of cured meats, cheeses and veg, culminating with a fresh fruit platter.

The next tier are the Gold tables at £105. These include 4 large cold platters as well as 10 trays of flowers.

Then we have our ultimate VIP package at £1,850. This VIP package includes a front of stage table including 4 large cold platters as well as 2 premium bottles of spirits, 10 mixers plus 50 trays of flowers.

A few things to note:

– There will be a designated area outside for smokers

– Drinks will be served by our fabulous waiting staff; you’ll be able to order a wide selection of beverages, from soft drinks to gins, vodkas and whiskies.

– You can also purchase flower trays to add to the celebratory energy and express the good vibes you feel!

Keep updated via www.parikiaki.com/category/events or speak to one of our team on 07823 888 888.

For the latest hype, keep up to date on the socials – visit www.facebook.com/events/270767085848080 and interact with the attendees!

Don’t miss out on an unforgettable evening – get your tickets at parikiakievents.ltbevents.com or call 07904 537 181.