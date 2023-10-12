Parikiaki Events, in association with Showtime Promotions and Cypriot Wine Festival, proudly presents Konstantinos Pantelidis live in London for the first time ever, this Saturday 14 October 2023, 7.30pm – 2.00am, at the Ariana Banqueting Suite (Oakleigh Road South, London N11 1NP).

Get ready to be swept away by his incredible talent as he takes the stage for a night you won’t want to miss! The singer will be performing his own songs and honouring the music and lyrics of his late brother, beloved singer-songwriter Pantelis Pantelidis. Expect to hear all your favourite hits – Ginete, Den Tairiazete Sou Leo, Eiha Kapote Mia Agapi, Lioma Se Gremo, Thimame, Tis Kardias Mou To Grammeno, Pino Apo ‘Ki Psila Gia Sena, Pame Stihima Tha Xanartheis, Sinodevome, Oneiro Zo, Para Poli, De Se Sighoro (Sto ‘ha Pi), Alkoolikes E Nihtes and many more.

Special guest appearances by Thanos Tzanis, Evridiki Nikolaou and DJ Marilita.

Tickets: £65 (bronze), £85 (silver), £105 (gold). VIP packages also available.

Don’t miss out on an unforgettable evening – get your tickets at parikiakievents.ltbevents.com or call 07904 537 181.