Konstantinos Pantelidis performed live in London for the first time ever on Saturday 14 October, leaving a lasting impression on all those present.

The event, brought to you by Parikiaki Events, in association with Showtime Promotions and Cypriot Wine Festival, took place at the Ariana Banqueting Hall, where the singer honoured the music of his late brother – the legendary Pantelis Pantelidis – yet added his unique charm to the repertoire, as well as performing his own hit singles including Party, Maya Maya and his brand new track Yia Na Se Vgalo Ap’to Mialo Mou.

From the moment Konstantinos stepped on stage for the opening number, Ta Shoinia Sou, it was hit after hit…. Pame Stihima Tha Xanartheis, Sinodevome, Para Poli, Na Sou Po, Heirotera, Eiha Kabote Mia Agapi, and the biggest crowd pleaser Ginete, as well as hits by other artists including Nikos Vertis, Giorgos Mazonakis, Nikos Oikonomopoulos, Konstantinos Argiros, and even the Cypriot classic Ta Rialia. Such a versatile and incredibly talented entertainer – it’s no wonder he was showered in flowers throughout the entire evening!

Not forgetting of course to mention our support acts, the equally talented DJ Marilita, Evridiki Nikolaou and Thanos Tzanis who had such great energy and created an amazing atmosphere.

Guests commented not only on the performers, but also on the rich platters included with the ticket price – everything from cured meats such as hiromeri, tsamarella and lountza, halloumi and kefalotyri cheeses (all the way from Cyprus), to a wide selection of nuts, fruit and vegetables – and the fabulous selection of Cypriot wines and spirits on offer.

Parikiaki wishes to thank all our sponsors and supporters: Tony’s Pita (our main sponsor), C. Michael & Co, NN (Accountancy Services) Ltd, Babinondas Restaurant and APHROS Gin, and each and every one of you who attended and helped make this event a massive success. We have loved hearing all your positive feedback. See you at the next one!