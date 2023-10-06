Greek teams were unbeaten in Europe on Thursday, as all three Athens teams involved in the Europa League drew, while PAOK defeated Eintracht Frankfurt for the Conference League.

AEK remained on top of its Europa League pool with four points as it escaped defeat at home to Ajax. The 1-1 result does not do justice to this spectacular match at the OPAP Arena of Nea Filadelfia.

Ajax went ahead in the first half through a Steven Bergwijn penalty, and would have scored more were it not for AEK keeper Cican Stankovic. In the second half AEK found an equalizer thanks to a Domagoj Vida header and could have won it had Jens Jonsson not missed a glorious chance late in the match.

Olympiakos wasted a two-goal lead in Serbia to draw 2-2 with TSC Backa Topola, as the red card shown to Andreas Ndoj gave the hosts the chance to get back into the game.

The Reds led through Giorgos Masouras and Daniel Podence, but Ifet Djakovac reduced the arrears for the Serbs and Milos Pantovic equalized on the 90th minute. Olympiakos therefore earned its first point after two games.

In Israel Panathinaikos ended up goalless with host Maccabi Haifa in a game that the best the Greens could get out of was one point, given its performance.

Maccabi will feel hard done by the result, but it simply could not get past goalkeeper Alberto Brignoli. The Greeks hit the woodwork in the first half with Fotis Ioannidis.

In the Conference League PAOK scored a famous 2-1 win against Eintracht Frankfurt in Thessaloniki and has a maximum six points in two matches.

Andrija Zivkovic gave PAOK a first-half advantage, Egyptian striker Omar Mamoush pulled Eintracht level, before Kostas Koulierakis scored the winner in injury time.

After the final whistle a bust-up between rival players led to red cards to PAOK’s Soualiho Meite and to Eintracht keeper Kevin Trapp.