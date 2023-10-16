Six fire engines and around 40 firefighters tackled a fire on Beechwood Road in Dalston.

Part of a maisonette on the ground and first floor of an eight-storey building under renovation was damaged by fire. The maisonette’s balcony was also damaged.

One person was led to safety by firefighters via an external staircase. Around 20 people left the building before firefighters arrived. There were no reports of any injuries.

One of the Brigade’s 32 metre turntable ladders was used as an observation tower whilst the incident was ongoing.

The Brigade’s 999 Control Officers received 18 calls about the fire.

The Brigade was called at 2142 and the fire as brought under control by 2225. Crews from Islington, Bethnal Green, Stoke Newington, Shoreditch, Holloway and Tottenham fire stations attended the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Brigade and Metropolitan Police.