Omonia Youth FC, sponsored by Diamond Corp. Ltd., were promoting the “Play Safe Weekend” this week. An ongoing national campaign led by The FA in conjunction with NSPCC to raise awareness of the importance of safeguarding in football. A statement from the club’s Welfare Leads, Michael Pieri and Mary Tryphona, read “As a club, we fully support Play Safe. It is vital we engage with our coaches, parents and children to articulate the significance of movement such as Play Safe.”

Sophia Karanicholas and Samuel Arthur’s U16 girls’ team kicked the weekend off with a vehement 9-2 landslide over their opponents on Saturday with goals from 6 different scorers. This included a well deserved hat-trick by Ella, a brace from Shekhinah, and goals by Georgia, Ellie, Hollie and Gina.

Though the game was a little scrappy and chaotic at times, the girls got a comfortable win in the end.

A few rewards came to a few of the ladies after showing immense patience as Georgia got her first goal for the team, as well as Ellie and Hollie bagging their first for the season.

Marley and Ellie continued to prove a reliable pair in the middle of the pitch and were positionally disciplined and determined to win the ball back quickly.

“This was the most amount of different goal scorers in a single game so far!”, coach Sophia commented.

Coach Samuel added, “Ella’s stellar performance earned her the player of the match award. She continues to master the left wing as a right footed player, perfecting cutting the ball in and driving for goal. An absolute joy to watch!”.

Tony Stylianides’ U13 White Lions continued Omonia Youth FC’s winning ways into Sunday morning, with a thrilling performance and goals from Izzy, Ria, Sophia and a duplet by Gracie.

A pre-match huddle amongst the girls seemed to set the right mood from the start, with coach Tony stating “We knew we were playing a team we have played numerous times over the last few years and unfortunately never seemed to come out on top. Today was a different story…the girls were really on it.” Throughout the game, the girls were on the advance. Working for each other tirelessly, moving the ball around quickly and creating chance after chance, scoring goals freely like a team that had been playing together for many years. Their coach continued to say, “I’m so proud of every single player today, but a special mention to Chloe for an immense display for a well-deserved player of the match award. While playing in defence, she joined the attack at every opportunity, yet not forgetting her defensive duties.

Coach Mike Koumi’s U16 White boys faced quite a challenge during their League Cup match, against a team that were well organised and got stuck in.

Under unfamiliar circumstances, coach Mike decided not to change things and stuck their game plan, which seemed to work initially. They were awarded a free kick 25 yards out and a sublime strike from Chris, found the top corner. The U16 White were ahead and comfortable, dominating the possession and even had a penalty denied before the break. Things looked positive going into half time being 1-0 up.

Second half was similar, a competitive battle, with both teams pushing for a victory. Shortly after, the opponents were awarded a penalty, taking advantage of the situation by converting the spot-kick to draw level.

Mike Koumi’s U16s kept their heads in the game and continued to break the opposition down, with attractive one-touch passing and a strong posession game. The boys stayed composed and finally got rewarded in the 89th minute. The team found an opening through a beautiful passing move involving 9 outfield players, ultimately finding the back of the net.

A goal in either half from Chris and Edwin ensured a 2-1 victory.

Jack Markou’s U13 Green were successful, in a convincing win in the Middlesex Cup first round, displaying wonderful free-flowing football at times. They cruised into the break at 3-1 and continued to dominate in the second half, ending in a comfortable 12-1 win. “In to the second round the boys go”, beamed coach Markou.

Samuel Arthur and assistant John’s U14 Green put on a strong team performance in their league game on Sunday, winning their tie 3-1.

They went a goal down early in the match but rallied back in no time, controlling a majority of the possession and winning lost balls back quickly. Opting for three up front, in Magnus, Leo, and Jakub, the opposition were often finding themselves overwhelmed throughout the contest.

The first goal was scored from the 12 yards spot, with Jakub slotting in a very convincing penalty. The second was a brilliant solo effort by Magnus, thumping in a belter. To cap off the scoring, Aston chanced a shot from near the halfway line which seemed to slip past the keeper.

Coaches Samuel and John had a hard time deciding on the player of the match, between Aston and Adam. Assistant coach John added, “It was Aston’s first time playing a full match as left-back and grew into game as time went on, and goalkeeper Adam also put in a brilliant performance, saving a handful of shots”.

Another tough fixture for the club was Chris Georgiou’s Mens I team’s league game on Sunday, as the young men were playing away to a team with lots of experience.

The boys needed to keep calm and stay focused no matter how the match went. They managed all of the above, winning 2-0 and having played some of their best football to date, with the added bonus of a clean sheet. Coach Chris adding, “Goals from Donaldo and Yianni, as well as a master staging between the sticks from George in goal, made for a fantastic all-round performance. We had composure on the ball and our best performance this season so far”.

Ali Emir and assistant Tony Sylvan’s U11 White Wildcats put on a brave show in their second league game of the season, against an accomplished team who had been playing together for a couple years already.

The girls kept bouncing back, showing great confidence and faith in their teammates.

The game was intense from the start, with a goal in the first two minutes. The girls took some time to adapt to the high intensity but eventually got into the swing of the game. The coaches were most proud of how they remained resilient and didn’t give up.

Lead coach Ali Emir was incredibly proud of the young ladies’ performance, claiming “Wow, what an amazing game! Probably the best display of girls’ football I’ve seen thus far. Both teams battled their hearts out and did not stop until the very end”.

“We played very direct football, which isn’t necessarily what I ask for from the girls but it was working in getting the ball to our striker whom often tore through the opposition defence, sometimes with brute force and sheer determination”.

“The season has just begun, and we have time ahead of us to continue to develop the girls. We are convinced by a display like today and determined things can only get better!”

