It was a grand opening event on Sunday October the 29th 2023 in which Archbishop Nikitas of Thyateira and Great Britain cut the ribbon and opened the hall after the `Sunday service.

There was a dinner served in the new hall to celebrate the event with 120 in attendance with the food and desserts cooked by volunteers from the Church.

Guests included His Eminence Archbishop Nikitas of the Thyateira and Great Britain, Consul General of the Republic of Cyprus Odysseas Odysseos, Eleni Sideratou.representing the Greek Embassy and the Chair of the Greek Orthodox Communities Mario Minaides, ,

Speeches were made by His Eminence Archbishop Nikitas of Thyateira and Great Britain, The Chairman of the 12 Apostles Greek Orthodox Church in Hatfield, Louis Loizou and Father Joseph Paliouras from the Church.

The event had a very good response from the attendees all positive in enjoying the day and able to help the cause.

The hall comes highly recommended for christenings and funeral wakes and0 any other small events, with its own kitchen and toilet amenities and is now open for bookings.

For more information telephone 07734100100