President of the Republic of Cyprus Nikos Christodoulides held on Sunday a telephone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to whom he conveyed Nicosia’s readiness to contribute in every possible way to the de-escalation of the current situation in the region.

Government Spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis wrote on his account on the platform “X” that the President of the Republic had a telephone conversation on Sunday with the Prime Minister of Israel, during which he condemned the terrorist attacks against Israel. He also informed the Israeli Prime Minister that Cyprus, a country that maintains excellent relations with states in the region but also as the closest EU Member State, is ready to contribute in any way possible to the de-escalation of the situation in the region.

He adds that the President of the Republic also stressed the need to prevent further civilian casualties on all sides