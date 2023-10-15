Newly appointed Cypriot Ambassador presents his credentials to Greek President

The newly appointed Ambassador of the Republic of Cyprus to Greece, Stavros Avgoustides, presented his credentials to the President of the Hellenic Republic, Katerina Sakellaropoulou, during an official ceremony held at the Presidential Palace on Friday, October 14.

Delivering his credentials, the Ambassador conveyed to the Greek President the cordial greetings of the President of the Republic of Cyprus Nikos Christodoulides. He also underlined that it is an exceptional honour for him to represent the Republic of Cyprus in Greece – a task which he undertakes with a high sense of responsibility.

Ambassador Avgoustides added that he will have as a main objective the further strengthening and qualitative upgrading of the fraternal relations between Greece and Cyprus, in order to serve the common national interests. He also conveyed the invitation of the President of the Republic of Cyprus to the President of the Hellenic Republic to pay an official visit to Cyprus.

In addition, he briefed Sakellaropoulou about the efforts of President Christodoulides for the resumption of the dialogue, while underlining the importance of continuing the close coordination between Nicosia and Athens in the efforts for a Cyprus solution, within the agreed framework of the United Nations and based on the relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

Receiving the credentials, the President of the Hellenic Republic assured once again that the Cyprus problem is the highest priority of Greek foreign policy and that Greece will always stand by Cyprus and Cypriot Hellenism.

After the presentation of the credentials, a private meeting between President Sakellaropoulou and Ambassador Avgoustides was held, where regional developments and bilateral issues were discussed.

President Sakellaropoulou wished the new Ambassador of the Republic of Cyprus every success in his work, while assuring him of her full support.

At the conclusion of the credentials’ ceremony, the Ambassador welcomed at the Embassy Archbishop George, Archbishop of New Justinian and All Cyprus.