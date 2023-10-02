New Salamis Youth U14 white’s reached round 2 in the Middlesex FA U14 cup against a decent St Lawrence side, the boys took a while to get into the swing of things however once they found the net the confidence grew and followed on throughout the game with a 4.1 victory which see them into the 2nd round, They are also in the 2nd round of the Junior league cup. There was some amazing through balls and long accurate passes from the captain Huseyin-Emre with beautiful goals from Jemiah Edwards, a screamer from Adam Choudhury and a goal from striker Hussein Aldreby, defensively also played really well stopping the oppositions strong counter attacks.

Coaches K the clubs welfare officer and assistant coach Muzo praised the opposition coaches and team for their positive approach to a Sunday fixture.

The U9’s Played a very strong game this Sunday and left the field a happy bunch of boys.

Well done boys.



U12s photo above won 2-0 against Hinton and Finchley and dominanted the play from start to finish.

U10’s against Afc southgate boys put in a great performance proud of them all.

U15s New Salamis vs Omonia, was a well anticipated matchup between the two sides involving actions from both sides over the 80 minutes.

Beginning the game,a slotted goal from Sotiris. Salamis were largely dominant and controlling the majority of the match. Carey in the second half scored a rocket into the back of the net to make it 2-0, towards the end Omonia came back to get back into the 2-0 game but they fell short in the end leaving the score 2-1 and Salamis proud of their victory.