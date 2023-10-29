

After a slow start New Salamis Reds U14 took control of the game and went into half time with a 3-0 lead. The second much was very comfortable with the reds adding a further two goals to win 5-0. A solid performance to confirm top spot in the league. Isaiah scored a hat trick, with Miles and Zak claiming the other goals.





New Salamis U14 White: 3 Alexander Park South: 2 An extremely wet Sunday morning of football, a well played game by both sides battling it out in the rain, both sides continued to play a clean game, the 3 points see Salamis cruise in to 3rd place on the table. Coaches K & Muzo were happy to have their goal keeper back from his half term holiday. Goal scorers: Jemiah Edwards Huseyin-Emre & Theo Constanti. Assists: Adam Choudhury & Derek Osula Man of the match: Derek Osula