Walthamstow travelled to Coles Park to take on New Salamis last night, and the derby produced a red card and two late, late goals as the visitors took three points and went third.

Walthamstow went ahead on sixteen minutes, Adalberto Pinto with his first of the campaign in his third match. The hosts, whose form has perhaps been better than their results, drew level ten minutes before the break- Nathan Mandla scoring for the third game in a row- but perhaps the decisive moment came with twenty minutes to go, when the home fans watched aghast as Albert Adu saw red, penalised for what the referee deemed a reckless challenge as he fouled Pinto.

It looked as if the ten men would hold on for a deserved point, until, with only three minutes left on the clock, the visitors got a decisive goal. Substitute Jay Rolfe scored it, and the home defence were incensed, claiming a hand ball by the Stow number fifteen. You can watch the video and try to make your own mind up, but whatever your view, within two minutes the same player was losing his marker at a corner to head home a third and confirm victory.