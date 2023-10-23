New Salamis travelled to Witham Town hoping to build on a fine performance last time out, but the hosts made the breakthrough on twenty five minutes, Jeffrey Cobblah with his seventh of the campaign- but the visitors were level at the break, Josh Williams with the goal, and Derek Asamoah’s twelfth of the campaign put his side ahead with twenty three minutes remaining. The hosts weren’t done, and they levelled through Andrew Sesay, leaving thirteen minutes for both sides to find a winner. Neither side managed that, and they had to be content with a point apiece.