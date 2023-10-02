Redbridge conceded a late equaliser as they shared the points in a 3-3 draw, their scorers were Kayembe, Ogunwomoju and Nandi.

Redbridge faced fellow Isthmian North side New Salamis for the third occasion this season after the two sides had previously locked horns in the FA Cup with the Salamis eventually progressing after a replay.

The Motormen’s latest signing Lewis Clark went straight into the starting line up whilst Warren Kayembe was making his first start up front.

The opening goal came in the seventh minute for the away side, an early corner was swung into the middle where up rose centre back Simon Omope unchallenged heading home past Connor Wheatley to give his side the lead

The same player then went from hero to villain in a matter of minutes as he hesitated in clearing the danger allowing Kayembe to steal in before he brought the player crashing to the ground, as last man he gave the referee showed no option but to show him a red card.

From the resulting free-kick Ronnie Winn fired a shot goalward which required Reuben Rabstein to get down and turn behind for a corner.

Back at the other end and a big chance for Salamis to double their advantage, Derek Asamoah found Romey Meoded who crossed first time into the box finding the unmarked Nathan Mandla but he could only fire wide when he had the whole target to aim at

That miss proved costly as Redbridge came back up the other end and got their equaliser , a ball was played through to Kayembe who beat the offside trap and nicely lobbed the outcoming keeper seeing the ball bounce down off the bar and across over the line

Kayembe was then almost in again after not giving up on chasing the ball down almost capitalizing on a loose clearance from Rabstein which rebounded back against him and fortunately for the keeper out of play.

Remi Nelson then lost possession in the middle of the park allowing Salamis to break, a ball eventually found it’s way to Asamoah who showed good strength to hold off his marker before firing in a shot which Wheatley saved.

Solomon Ogunwomoju then broke free down the right, he swung over a cross finding Clarke in space at the far post who connected with the ball but shot wide , he was ever so close to a debut goal.

An ever bigger chance followed for Redbridge, Reuben Campbell crossed fell to Kayembe who fired wide of the target when he really should have scored.

The motormen were now on top making most of the numerical advantage however failed to take any of their chance as the half time whistle shortly sounded.

The second period took a while to get going with the only effort of note coming via a Joe Elliott shot which flew over from distance.

The atmosphere turned up a notch soon after when the referee awarded a second sending off the day this time for the home side as debutant Clarke received his marching orders for a tackle in which he followed through on the player receiving a second yellow card.

With both sides now a man down it became a more open game and a quick flurry of goals was to follow.

Firstly Mandla was allowed far too much space as he drifted into the box and fired a shot into the far corner of the goal to put Salamis back in front

A quick reply this time however from the home side as a ball over the top found the run of Ogunwomoju who rounded the goalkeeper before firing into an empty net to level.

Just one minute later and the home side went ahead for the first time in the match, in a replica goal of the last Rabstein again came out but substitute Soumen Nandi beat him to the through ball from Jack Chawner and rolled the ball into an unguarded goal.

Salamis came forward searching for a way back into the game, sub Josh Williams tested Wheatley who held onto the ball at the second attempt.

They then thought they had grabbed the equaliser, the lively Mandla showed good skill to cut inside before his cross was turned goal wards by Asamoah from close range however Wheatley showed superb reflexes to dive across his line and claw the ball away to safety, the loose ball was then smashed wide.

The away side continued to knock on the door, Asamoah was just unable to get up high enough to direct his header which drifted wide before Mandla saw an effort turned behind for a corner which was quickly taken finding Panny Boxer unmarked who headed wide.

They did however finally make their pressure tell when a lovely cross in from substitute Kwadwo Bugyei was turned in by fellow substitute Williams who hammers home the leveller on the 90th minute mark.

Into added time and the game was now there to be won by either side, it looked like Salamis would grab it when Mandla looked set to score but was forced wide before the loose ball was picked up by Asamoah who fizzed his effort wide which proved to be the last action of the day.

report by Adam Silver Redbridge FC