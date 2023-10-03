AKEL is currently the most popular party, followed by DISY and then nationalists ELAM in third place, a new opinion poll has found.
The survey, conducted by IMR on behalf of the Reporter news website, showed a considerable increase for ELAM – with 12% of respondents saying they’d vote for the party were parliamentary elections to be held right now.
That placed the far-right nationalist party in third place, behind AKEL at 20% and DISY at 18%.
According to the poll, DIKO has dropped to fourth place at 7%. There followed the Greens at 4%, EDEK at 2%, and DIPA at 1%.
The poll – the first in a rolling survey to be updated periodically until the 2024 municipal elections – also showed DISY’s Annita Demetriou as the most popular party leader. She got the highest overall favourable ratings and the lowest negative ratings – 66% and 30%, respectively.
In addition, Demetriou’s popularity among those identifying as DISY supporters stood at 82%. The baseline used for this metric are the results of the 2021 parliamentary elections.
Next was AKEL’s leader Stefanos Stefanou, with 52% positive ratings. Among AKEL supporters alone, his positive ratings go up to 8%.
Meanwhile the popularity of DIKO’s Nicholas Papadopoulos dipped further – just 32% positive and 63% negative.
The phone survey was conducted from September 18 to September 22, with a sample of 1,000 respondents aged 18 and over.
New poll in Cyprus puts AKEL as most popular party
AKEL is currently the most popular party, followed by DISY and then nationalists ELAM in third place, a new opinion poll has found.