AKEL is currently the most popular party, followed by DISY and then nationalists ELAM in third place, a new opinion poll has found.

The survey, conducted by IMR on behalf of the Reporter news website, showed a considerable increase for ELAM – with 12% of respondents saying they’d vote for the party were parliamentary elections to be held right now.

That placed the far-right nationalist party in third place, behind AKEL at 20% and DISY at 18%.

According to the poll, DIKO has dropped to fourth place at 7%. There followed the Greens at 4%, EDEK at 2%, and DIPA at 1%.

The poll – the first in a rolling survey to be updated periodically until the 2024 municipal elections – also showed DISY’s Annita Demetriou as the most popular party leader. She got the highest overall favourable ratings and the lowest negative ratings – 66% and 30%, respectively.

In addition, Demetriou’s popularity among those identifying as DISY supporters stood at 82%. The baseline used for this metric are the results of the 2021 parliamentary elections.

Next was AKEL’s leader Stefanos Stefanou, with 52% positive ratings. Among AKEL supporters alone, his positive ratings go up to 8%.

Meanwhile the popularity of DIKO’s Nicholas Papadopoulos dipped further – just 32% positive and 63% negative.

The phone survey was conducted from September 18 to September 22, with a sample of 1,000 respondents aged 18 and over.