A murder investigation has been launched following the fatal stabbing of a teenager in Edmonton.

Police were called at 23:27hrs on Sunday, 1 October, to a stabbing in Kendal Gardens, N18. Officers attended along with ambulance colleagues.

Tragically, despite the best efforts of the emergency services, the 16-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The boy’s family have been informed and they will be supported by specialist officers.

A post-mortem examination and formal identification will take place in due course.

A crime scene is in place in Kendal Gardens as detectives, local police officers and forensic specialists begin their painstaking work at the scene.

Detective Chief Superintendent Caroline Haines, the senior officer responsible for the Met’s North Area BCU, said: “I thank local people for their patience as police have worked through the night. They will continue to see a police presence and ongoing activity in their neighbourhood in the coming days, and I encourage people in the community to speak with those officers if they have any information or concerns that they wish to share.

“My thoughts and most sincere sympathies are with the family and friends of the victim. The family will be supported by dedicated police officers throughout the unimaginably difficult days and months ahead. We will be there for them, and I can assure them that skilled and tenacious detectives will be working to bring to justice whoever was responsible for this terrible crime.”

There has been no arrest at this early stage. Any witnesses who are yet to speak with police and anyone with information that may assist the investigation are asked to call 101, ref 7767/01oct. To remain anonymous please call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or contact them online.