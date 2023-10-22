Justin Henry, 34, was reported missing to police on Monday, 16 October. He has links to the SE23 area and was last seen in person on the evening of 15 October at the address of his partner in Brixton. He was later seen on CCTV in Croydon.

He has not been seen or heard from by his family since that time, and this is out of character.

This remains a missing person investigation led by detectives from the Met’s South East BCU, however colleagues from Specialist Crime have been providing additional support since 18 October.

Police are actively trying to establish Justin’s movements, in particular late on Sunday, 15 October, and in the early hours of Monday, 16 October.

At around 21:50hrs on Sunday, 15 October, Justin was seen on CCTV buying food at a McDoanld’s drive-thru restaurant in London Road, Croydon. At this time we believe Justin drove from that restaurant to a nearby location in Croydon where his vehicle, a silver Mercedes E Class, remained for approximately two and a half hours.

The Mercedes was later found in Kingswood Drive, SE19. It is unclear who was driving the vehicle when it arrived at Kingswood Drive due to indistinct CCTV image of the driver, but Justin’s family state that it is not him.

DCI Matt Coop of the Met’s South East CID said: “Based on the available evidence this remains a missing person enquiry, however my concern that Justin has come to harm is, sadly, increasing with every day.

“The investigation team continue to be assisted by officers from Specialist Crime, including forensic specialists. Justin’s family are being supported by specially trained officers.

“We are now appealing to the public for their assistance. I need to hear from anyone who may have seen Justin over the past week. We are particularly interested in any information about Justin’s movements after leaving McDonald’s last Sunday night (15 October), and I also want to hear from anyone who saw anything suspicious or heard a disturbance.

“If you have any information, no matter how small it may seem, please call police or to remain anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers.”

The police investigation continues and there are currently a number of active lines of enquiry being progressed. One person has been arrested in connection with this investigation and has been bailed pending further enquiries to a date in January 2024.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or post @MetCC quoting reference CAD 5224/21102023. To provide information anonymously to Crimestoppers please call 0800 555 111 or visit https://crimestoppers-uk.org/