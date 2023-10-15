Two men have been jailed for robbery after they followed a tourist to steal his watch.

Mohammed Ababsa, 38 [2.11.84] of Salisbury Road, NW6 and Achraf Hammouth, 26 [20.1.97] of Cricklewood Broadway, NW2 appeared at Southwark Crown Court on Friday, 13 October where they pleaded guilty to robbery.

At the same hearing the judge sentenced



Ababsa to two years and eight months imprisonment.



Hammouth was sentenced to two years and three months imprisonment. Both were also sentenced to pay a victim surcharge of £228 each.

On Friday, 15 September, the victim, a 51-year-old male tourist, left a bar on Wardour Street, W1 to walk back to his hotel.

The two suspects approached him from behind on Shaftesbury Avenue and barged into him from both sides – as they did this, one of them took his watch from his wrist before running away toward Compton Street.

As the victim chased the suspects, he called police and following a search by officers of the surrounding streets, one suspect was arrested on Litchfield St, WC2 and the other was detained at Newport Place, WC2.

They were taken to west London police stations and were charged that same day.

Detective Constable Dalila Gomes investigating said: “The Canadian victim was a former soldier, he had travelled the world in his professional career and the watch, that had great sentimental value, had travelled with him.

“The defendants have let down the people of London who value tourism and the contribution it makes to our vibrant city. Their callous and cowardly actions toward a visitor to our capital has, quite rightly, cost them their freedom.

“It saddens me that the watch was not recovered – I sincerely hope that the sentences handed down bring the victim some satisfaction.”