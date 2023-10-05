Koray Alpergin was found near Oakwood Hill Industrial Estate in Loughton on October 15, 2022 by Essex Police and pronounced dead at the scene.

Six men were charged with murder and kidnap and are on trial at the Old Bailey, which began on September 18.

They are Ali Kavak, 26, of Tottenham, Junior Kettle, 32, of Archway, Tejean Kennedy, 32, of Cricklewood Broadway, Samuel Owusu-Opoku, 35, of Wood Green, Kyrie Mitchell-Peart, 32, of Barnet, and Steffan Gordon, 34, of Northolt.

Turkish Cypriot Koray Alpergin and his girlfriend Gozde Dalbudak were abducted as they returned home from an expensive Italian restaurant in Mayfair last October, the Old Bailey was previously told.

They were taken to an empty wine bar backing on to White Hart Lane, where 43-year-old Mr Alpergin was allegedly beaten, throttled, scalded with boiling water, stabbed, maimed and violated.

His body was later dumped in the woods while his 34-year-old girlfriend spent two days locked in a toilet before being freed, jurors were told.

“It is obvious that before his death Koray Alpergin had been stripped naked and horrifically tortured,” said Crispin Aylett KC, who opened the trial on September 20.

“From the number and nature of the injuries sustained, the prosecution suggest that it is not hard to envisage a group of sadistic thugs taking it in turns to inflict injury,” he added.

Erdogan Ulcay, 56, of Camden, has also been charged with perverting the course of justice and is standing trial alongside those accused of murder, police said.

A boy, 17, was charged with perverting the course of justice, pleaded guilty and awaits sentencing.

Isay Stoyanov, 43 of Tottenham, has since been charged with murder, kidnap and false imprisonment.

Stoyanov has been remanded in custody with a trial date set for July 1 2024 at the Old Bailey.

Six other men, aged 29, 34, 28, 38 and 44, have also been arrested on suspicion of murder and remain on bail pending further enquiries, police said.

A 55-year-old man, who was arrested on suspicion of murder, has been released without further action.

Police continue to support Koray’s family.