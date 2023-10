A man has been charged with raping a woman in Finchley in 1989.

Lester Jackson, 54 (08.01.1969) of no fixed address appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 11 October charged with one count of rape.

He was remanded in custody to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on Wednesday, 8 November.

The charge follows an investigation by detectives from the North West Command Unit.

The offence is alleged to have happened in 1989 at an address in Finchley, North West London.