A man has been charged with murder following his extradition from Sweden.

Sabajet Shuti, 30 (4.07.93) was charged in the early hours of Saturday, 21 October with the murder of Zeqja Lumturi.

He was also charged with causing grievous bodily harm [in relation to a second victim], violent disorder and possession of a knife.

He appeared in custody at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, 21 October and will next appear at the Old Bailey on Tuesday, 24 October.

Police were called at 22:59hrs on 16 October 2022, to reports of a fight on Church Lane, E11.

Officers attended the location along with London Ambulance Service and found two injured men, both aged in their 20s.

Despite the efforts of emergency services, 27-year-old Zegia died at the scene.

