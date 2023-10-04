A man has been charged with people smuggling offences as part of a National Crime Agency investigation into the cross-Channel transport of migrants using a pleasure boat.
Man charged in pleasure boat people smuggling investigation
Tony Williams, 58, from Lydford in Devon, has been charged with conspiracy to facilitate illegal immigration and assisting illegal immigration.
He is alleged to have used a pleasure craft to transport at least ten migrants from Normandy in June 2022. A number of people were seen running to waiting cars after leaving a boat as it moored at Slapton Sands in Devon.
Williams will next appear at Exeter Crown Court on 30 October.
Andy Macgill, from the NCA, said: “This investigation has examined the use of a pleasure boat which we believe was used to cross the Channel and bring people into the UK illegally.
“Tackling organised immigration crime continues to be a priority for the National Crime Agency and we will work with partners in the UK and overseas to target crime groups at every step of the route.”