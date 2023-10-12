A 33-year-old man will appear at court charged in connection to a stabbing on-board a Jubilee Line train between Green Park and Bond Street Underground stations on 9 July.

Ricky Morgan, 33, and of no fixed address, is charged with attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place. He has been remanded in custody to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court tomorrow morning (12 July).

Officers were called to Green Park Underground station at 6.47pm on Friday 9 July following reports of a stabbing on-board a Jubilee Line service.

Specialist officers were deployed, and a man was arrested and conveyed to police custody.

Paramedics also attended, and a man was taken to a local hospital where he remains. He is currently in a stable condition.