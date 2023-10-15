A 30-year-old man was arrested and charged with causing criminal damage at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London’s Metropolitan Police said on Saturday, with local media reporting that the cost of the damage ran to six figures in pounds.

The police said officers were called on Monday night and the man was arrested, and he then appeared at Highbury Corner Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Spurs confirmed an individual had been arrested, adding that there was “no indication” that the incident was linked to antisemitism.

Spurs’ fan base includes members of north London’s Jewish community.

There has been a spike in reported incidents of antisemitism in Britain since the latest outbreak of violence in Israel.

Police said there had been 105 reports of antisemitic incidents and 75 antisemitic offences between Sept. 29 and Oct. 12, compared with 14 incidents and 12 offences in the same period a year ago.

Reuters