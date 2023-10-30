MALTA v CYPRUS

Saturday 4 November 2023, KO 14:00 (Malta) / 15:00 (Cy) / 13:00 (UK)

Hibernians Stadium, Paola, Malta

Cyprus Rugby are set to take on Malta in their sixth bout in seven years, since their first encounter on the 29th of October 2016. The teams are competing in Pool D of Rugby Europe’s Rugby XV Conference 2023-2024 alongside Israel.

Due to the ongoing conflict in Israel, this will be the first of the Pool D matches following the postponement of Israel vs Cyprus, originally scheduled for the 21st of October, and Malta vs Israel, which was due to take place on the 28th of October. Our thoughts are with everyone at Rugby Israel and all who are affected by these events.

Over the summer, the Mighty Mouflons travelled to Manchester in the United Kingdom to host training camps with both new and existing players, organised by Cyprus Team Manager, Dave Lee. The camps yielded fresh and exciting talent, with potential for new recruits to be in line to earn their first caps for Cyprus Rugby away in Malta. Following a successful end to last season, with a 35-17 win over Bulgaria, we hope that the Mighty Mouflons can continue to bring home the victories.

Malta v Cyprus will take place at Tony Bezzina Stadium (also known as Hibernians), kicking off at 14:00 local time.

The game can be watched live on CRTV via our website (cyprus-rugby.com/crtv).

If you are travelling to Malta, tickets are available to buy online at http://bit.ly/45F3vRm and gates open at 12:30.

Ela Kypros!

Darcie Panayiotou