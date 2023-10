Just when it seemed that Borough were condemned to yet another 2-1 defeat through a stoppage time goal up popped Matt Young (who else !!) with an even later equaliser. A goal from Michael O’Donoghue late in normal time had drawn Borough level after Invicta had taken the lead from a 54th minute penalty. Better was to follow as Borough won the ensuing penalty shoot out 5-3 so will be playing in the First Round Proper on Saturday October 28th at home to Redbridge of the Isthmian North Division