Representative members of the Lefkara Association of Great Britain visited the residential home ‘The Holy Cross’ in Lefkara where they gave a donation of €500.

Commenting on this generous move, the Association’s Chair, George A Savva MBE, said, “The Lefkara Association of Great Britain (charity number 295494), within its means, will continue to help public services in Lefkara.”

A few months ago, the Association donated £1000 to help buy electrical goods for council tenants in the London Borough of Enfield following the emergency cut off of gas for safety reasons in a tower block.

Pictured from left: The Mayor of Lefkara Sofocles Sofocleous, Kaiti Kosma, Olga Pantazis and the Manager of the Centre, Maria Papageorgiou.