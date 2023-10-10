Old flavours as we know them have come back! KafeNeo (previously Rumours) opened its doors to the public on Thursday 5 October 2023, promising the exceptional food and outstanding service proprietor Neoclis Panayiotou and his team are known for.

Located at Ashfield Parade in Southgate, the heart of the Cypriot community, the restaurant offers a delicious selection of breakfast, brunch, lunch and dinner served from 7am – 6pm Monday – Saturday and from 8am – 6pm on Sundays.

The all-day dining haven has already generated a huge amount of interest with visitors looking forward to sampling all the tasty dishes on the menu.

Present at the grand opening was Leader of Enfield Council Cllr Nesil Caliskan, Bishop Iakovos of Claudiopolis, Father Panayiotis, Father Petros, Consul General of the Republic of Cyprus in the UK Odysseas Odysseos and Parikiaki’s Managing Director Bambos Charalambous.

Conducting the inauguration blessing, Bishop Iakovos wished Neo all the very best with his new venture, adding, “you are a hard working person and I am sure you will thrive in this business. May God lead you to the path of continued success and bless all your endeavours.”

He also conveyed the good wishes of Archbishop Nikitas of Thyateira & Great Britain who was unable to attend due to other commitments.

Cllr Nesil Caliskan in her speech said, “As leader of the Council, I have a privilege of frequently being able to attend the new businesses that open in the borough; many times those businesses are opened by members of the Greek Cypriot community, which I am part of – many will know that my family are from Lefkara originally.”

She continued, “The local economy is mostly built on smaller micro businesses just like this one. It means that owners of businesses can provide for their families, they employ people, and it contributes to the vibrancy of the place that we live in. So it matters beyond the delicious food that I am certain we will eat.”

Cllr Caliskan concluded, “These spaces allow us to come together as a community and as I look around these artefacts on the walls, it evokes an emotion, it evokes memories of our island and most importantly perhaps, it gives us a sense of identity, so thank you.”

In his address, Consul General Odysseas Odysseos, said it was an honour for him to be present at the opening of “a cozy shop that is characterized by the essence of Cypriot hospitality.”

He added, “Cypriots have a rich history of entrepreneurship and a deep-rooted passion for delivering exceptional experiences. The Cypriot presence and contributions in the United Kingdom’s business landscape during the years have been significant, weaving the threads of our culture into the vibrant tapestry of this country. Cypriots, through their entrepreneurship, managed to gain the respect and admiration of the local community and to project our heritage on many levels of this society. The opening of this establishment represents another meaningful step in this journey, bringing a taste of Cyprus to the heart of the UK.”

Mr Odysseos noted, “This establishment is more than a place to enjoy a cup of coffee; it is a symbol of the strong ties between Cyprus and the UK but also a platform for promoting the essence of our homeland and sharing our cherished Cypriot traditions with the broader community.

“Our entrepreneurs have made significant contributions across various sectors, showcasing the best of Cypriot creativity, craftsmanship, and innovation. KafeNeo is a beautiful embodiment of that spirit, showcasing the unique qualities that define Cyprus and its people.”

He concluded, “I would like to extend my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to Neoclis, a Cypriot entrepreneur whose dedication and vision have brought this venture to life. May this establishment thrive, fostering community, friendship, and a shared appreciation for Cypriot culture. Cheers to Neoclis, cheers to all of those who inspired him, cheers to all of his supporters, cheers to a new successful beginning.”

Visit KafeNeo at 6 Ashfield Parade, Southgate N14 5AB.

Opening times:

Monday – Saturday 7am-6pm

Sunday 8am-6pm