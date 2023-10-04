A real classic dessert that is often served at family gatherings in Greece and

Cyprus, especially at children’s parties. It looks impressive and is light and refreshing. I like to serve it with fresh fruit berries.

Ingredients:

2 x 135g packets of strawberry jelly, made according to instructions but with less water to make it more solid.

For the custard:

300ml double cream

700ml full fat milk

125g caster sugar

75g cornflour

½ tsp mastic gum or 1 tsp vanilla extract

1 Bundt tin or jelly mould, lightly oiled

Method:

First make the custard – dilute the cornflour in a cup of milk. Place the diluted cornflour, milk, cream, sugar and mastic gum in a large heavy saucepan and whisk. Place the saucepan on over a medium heat and keep whisking until the custard has thickened and

it’s smooth and creamy.

Pour the custard into the prepared tin and allow to cool, cover with clingfilm and refrigerate for a few hours.

Make the jelly according to the instructions on the packet but with less water – Cut the jellies into small pieces and dilute with 500ml (½ litre) hot water. Add cold water, (remember less than instructed on the packaging) and let it cool.

When completely cool, carefully pour the cold jelly into the Bundt tin around the sides, so you don’t disturb and break the custard.

Place back in the fridge for a few hours, or overnight, until the jelly sets.

To release the dessert, loosen the jelly around the cake tin and place the tin in a bowl of hot water for a few seconds. Place a large pretty serving plate on top of the tin and turn it

out, slice and serve with fresh berries and cream.

