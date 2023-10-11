Islington Council is set to buy back another 310 ex-council homes, on top of the 100 it announced in July.

The announcement will make the council’s buy-backs programme one of the largest in the country.

All the homes will be ex-council homes in Islington that were sold under the national right-to-buy policy and will be a mix of 1-, 2-, 3- and 4-bedroom properties for individuals and families.

The additional properties will provide safe, decent temporary accommodation for people who are experiencing homelessness, or who have had to leave Afghanistan or Ukraine.

The expanded programme is part of the council’s commitment to increasing the number of council-owned homes in the borough and will continue Islington’s proud history of welcoming refugees.

The council secured an additional £82m from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) to expand the scheme. It will also add £85m of funding. In total, it has secured £102m of funding from DLUHC and the Greater London Authority to deliver its buy-backs programme.

Councillor Una O’Halloran, Executive Member for Homes and Communities, said: “We want everyone in Islington to have a safe, decent and genuinely affordable place to call home.

“Every council home we buy back or build is another home where people can thrive. These homes will provide a secure base from which people who are experiencing homelessness or have had to flee conflict can start to rebuild their lives locally.

“They will mean more people benefit from good quality temporary accommodation in Islington when they need it most. I’m proud that we are leading the way with our buy-backs programme and also doing everything we can to increase the amount of council homes in the borough.”

The council previously bought back 140 former council homes for people in severe housing need as part of a programme with the Greater London Authority.

A report setting out the proposals in full is recommended for approval by Islington Council’s Executive on 19 October 2023.