Officers have released photos of a bike they recovered in Potters Bar in an attempt to find the rightful owner.

At around 2.50am on Monday (23 October), officers spotted a male with the bike in High View Gardens.

The male made off from the scene and left behind the bike which officers suspect is stolen.

The man is described as white and 5ft 7in tall. He had a hood up and was wearing black jeans, a black puffer coat and black trainers.

PC Oliver Limb said: “I’m sure the owner of this bike will be delighted to have it back so I am hoping that we can track them down.

“If this is your bike please get in touch by emailing me at [email protected].

“This is also a timely reminder to register your bike at bikeregister.com. This national database means that your bike should find its way back to you if it is ever lost or stolen.”

If you have information about the suspected theft, you can report information online, speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via our online web chat or call the non-emergency number 101.

Alternatively, you can stay 100% anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at online form (opens in a new window).

Please quote ISR 43 of 23 October.