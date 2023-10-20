Leader Cllr Peray Ahmet, Deputy Mayor Cllr Ajda Ovat and MP Catherine West joined councillors, local police and faith leaders at the London Alevi Cultural Centre today for learning and discussion on hate crime during #HateCrimeAwarenessWeek.
In Haringey our communities stand united against hate.
