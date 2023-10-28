Statement by AKEL C.C. Spokesperson Giorgos Koukoumas

If President Christodoulides is not moved by the massacres of civilians in Gaza, let him consider that he is President of a country that is a victim of occupation

28 October 2023, AKEL C.C. Press Office, Nicosia

He does not disagree, says Mr. Christodoulides, with the content of the Resolution of the General Assembly of the UN for a ceasefire in Gaza, but he didn’t vote in favour of it. The overwhelming majority of the world’s states, including EU member states as well, are calling for the self-evident – ceasefire, humanitarian aid, release of hostages – but the Christodoulides government appears to have no opinion on the matter. And instead of apologizing for this, it attacks AKEL.

If Mr. Christodoulides is not moved by the fact that thousands of children and civilians are being slaughtered next to us in these hours, he should consider that he is President of a country that is itself a victim of occupation and invasion. Let him consider that tomorrow we will be asking the international community for support and respect for international law and the Resolutions of the UN.

Nikos Christodoulides should realise that he is President of Cyprus and should take a stand with this in mind.

Finally, let him read what the Secretary General of the UN himself says about the dramatic developments in the Middle East and say where and why he disagrees. If Mr. Christodoulides is one of those who want to cover up and justify the ongoing Israeli genocide against the Palestinians in Gaza, let him tell the Cypriot people clearly.

