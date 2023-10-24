Interior Ministry has received information that a few hundred Syrian refugees are on the coast of Lebanon and the authorities are on alert, Minister Constantinos Ioannou said on Tuesday, adding that Cyprus’ capabilities are limited and EU should support financially and with infrastructure.

Ioannou, who was speaking during a press conference about the government’s new housing policy, the Minister said that the previous period up to this day the Cyprus authorities managed to significantly reduce the refugee flows from the Turkish occupied areas.

However, he added, conditions have now changed due to the situation in Israel and the Gaza strip. He said that these developments affect Lebanon as now the country’s efforts to monitor its territorial waters and prevent the sailing of vessels are weakened.

The Minister said that Cyprus’ capabilities are specific and “if there are large flows we expect financial support and facilities from the EU.” He noted that “we stand ready to assist as this is our duty and this is what should be done but our capabilities are limited.”

Ioannou also noted that the measures taken the previous period have so far brought a 50% reduction in arrivals. He added that arrivals from the Green Line were down to around 65-70%. He further explained that the measures taken by the Republic of Cyprus in combination with the EU Eastern Mediterranean Action Plan have brought results.