Active Through Football programme which aims to increase physical and mental wellbeing through the power of sport.

In its first year alone the programme, which is delivered by The Football Foundation and funded by the National Lottery and Sport England, has delivered up to eight weekly activity sessions with many community groups.

Each activity session has been designed by community groups after consulting with them to understand their needs. Initially, the programme focused on women in the local communities and people with mental health conditions or those who have suffered from social isolation.

The Council’s Active Enfield team successfully acquired funding from the Foundation for five years. Enfield is the only London borough to run an Active Through Football programme.

Enfield Council’s Cabinet Member for Culture, Open Spaces and Local Economy, Cllr Chinelo Anyanwu explained: “This project has really changed the way we work in Enfield to encourage residents to become more physically active. We have worked closely with the local community in Edmonton to understand what activities they enjoy and wish to take part in, where and when they would like the activities to take place.

“The sessions that were introduced have helped to reduce barriers to participation and encouraged residents to initially become more physically active and then continue to be physically active for the long term.”

Robert Sullivan, Chief Executive of the Football Foundation, said: “This grant award to Enfield is fantastic news for the local community in Edmonton. Football is a game for everyone – regardless of their background – and it’s only right that people across all walks of life are able to play the nation’s favourite.

“Thanks to Sport England National Lottery Investment, this new project will help to transform people’s lives by developing programmes of physical activity developed and implemented in partnership with local residents in Edmonton, unlocking the many benefits of football for the community.”

Active Through Football’s Enfield team is keen to support more groups in Edmonton and in the east of the borough for the remaining funding period. Football is not the only option – other physical activities can be considered. For more details on how this programme could potentially support your group please contact the Active Through Football Project Manager: [email protected]

Examples of the activities run with Active Through Football:

Fitness based sessions for service users identified by the NHS Trust

Women’s football with Enfield Borough Football Club and community group Perfecting Potential

Fitness, football and social club for pensioners in Ponders End

Weekly football for young men who are isolated or have low confidence

Image is of the participants from the London Women’s Wellbeing Group CIC. At the start of the programme, they had no interest in football. Since January they have taken part in weekly activities such as cycling, yoga, Pilates, walking and volleyball and they now have confidence to play football and loving it!