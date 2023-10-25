His Eminence His Holiness Patriarch Bartholomew visited Monaco last week on the 19th and 20th October 2023 and paid a visit to the Royal Palace where he was welcomed by his highness Prince Albert he also attended a conference on the advancing pandemic preparedness across countries under the Presidency of Prince Albert II where he also spoke.

He later met the Roman Catholic Archbishop of Monaco Dominique-Marie David. In the evening the Patriarch attended an event to meet prominent Greeks and Cypriots from Monaco as the guests of businessman John Christodoulou on his yacht where the talented musicians the Tsahouridis brothers were to create the perfect ambiance for the event.

The next day the Patriarch attended a service at the local Cathedral.before leaving for Monaco.



