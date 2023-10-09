On Saturday, 7th October 2023, Gregory Craveiro was ordained to the Holy Diaconate at the Church of the Holy Trinity and St. Luke in Birmingham. His Eminence Archbishop Nikitas presided Matins and concelebrated the Divine Liturgy. Among those concelebrating was the Very Rev. Archimandrite Nephon, Abbot of the Monastery of St Nektarios in Glyfada, Athens, the Very Rev. Archimandrite Christodoulos Kokliotis, the Rev Protopresbyter Christos Stephanou, Priest-in-Charge, the Rev Protopresbyter Theodoros Polyviou, Rev. Oeconomos Aimilianos Epaminonda, Rev Oeconomos Nikolaos Karafylides, Rev Hieromonk Bartholomew, and Rev Hieromonk Ephraim. The Rev. Archdeacon Dr George Tsourous and the Deacon Dr Nikita Banev also served. His Grace Bishop Maximos of Melitene and His Grace Iakovos of Claudiopolis were also prayerfully present in the altar.

On this significant day of his ordination to the first order of the priesthood, Gregory Craveiro expressed his deep gratitude to God but also His Eminence Archbishop Nikitas and everyone present. He humbly acknowledged his unworthiness and dependence on divine mercy as he steps into this sacred role. Gratefulness was extended to his parents, in-laws, family, bishops, priests, deacons, his spiritual father, Archimandrite Zacharias Zacharou of the Monastery of Essex, the community of the Church of the Holy Trinity and St. Luke, chanters, and everyone in attendance. A special mention was made to his wife, Silouani, and children, Eva and Antonia, who will share in the journey of priesthood with him. He concluded by seeking forgiveness and praying that all people share in the glory of priesthood.

The day, filled with reverence and celebration, culminated in a heartwarming reception, a hallmark event for the Greek Orthodox Community in Birmingham.

