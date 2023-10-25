A high ranking official of the UN Secretariat is expected to visit Cyprus at the beginning of November, that is by the end of next week, the Cyprus News Agency (CNA) has learned.

According to information Nicosia has been informed about the forthcoming visit and more details are expected to be publicized during the next days, as the programme of the UN official’s visit will be finalized. The official is expected to hold meetings during his visit to the island with Cyprus President, Nikos Christodoulides, and with Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar.

The visit, as CNA has learned, was going to take place in October, however this was not possible, and therefore it was rescheduled for the beginning of November.

President Christodoulides had a conversation on Saturday on the sidelines of the Cairo Peace Summit with the UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, and the Under-Secretary-General Rosemary DiCarlo. In statements the President has welcomed Guterres’ commitment to proceed with the appointment of a personality who will look into the prospects for the resumption of the talks on the Cyprus question, noting that the UNSG will soon make announcements.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third. Repeated rounds of UN-led peace talks have so far failed to yield results. The latest round of negotiations, in July 2017 at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana ended inconclusively.