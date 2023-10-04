We’d like to hear from our residents, businesses and representatives of organisations in #Enfield, on safety and serious violence in the borough, to help shape the Council’s new Serious Violence Duty Strategy for 2024-2025.

What are your perceptions of safety and serious violence in the borough? What actions can the Council and its partners take to tackle serious violence?

Find out more and have your say by completing the questionnaire here:

https://www.enfield.gov.uk/…/tackling-serious-violence…

Please note the questionnaire contains questions relating to domestic abuse and sexual violence. The closing date is Sunday 19 November at 11.59pm.

#SaferEnfield