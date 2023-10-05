26-year-old Cayleigh Reid had attended a social event in Torkildsen Way on the evening of Saturday 25 June 2022.

In the early hours of the following morning, she became involved in an argument.

During that exchange, which involved about five other people becoming aggressive, Reid told members of the group she intended to arm herself and stab the victim, a man aged in his 40s.

Moments later, she stabbed the man with a metal barbeque skewer which she had found in a kitchen drawer. The victim sustained life-threatening injuries as a result Reid’s actions.

He survived the incident only after emergency surgery but now lives with the serious and long-lasting impact of the incident.

Emergency services were called to the incident and Reid was arrested close to the Torkildsen Way address.

Reid, 26, of Windsor Road, Slough, was interviewed and subsequently charged with attempted murder and GBH with intent.

She denied the charges.

Following a trial at Chelmsford Crown Court, she was found not guilty of attempted murder but was convicted of GBH with intent.

She was also found not guilty of attempted GBH in connection with an alleged assault on the man’s wife.

She was sentenced at the same court on Monday (2 October).