Haringey White Hart Lane by election 2023 is in
Posted on
October 5, 2023
#WhiteHartLane
ward has elected the following councillor: Liam Carroll (LAB).
Cllr Carroll joins Cllr Ahmed Mahbub & Cllr Anne Stennett in representing the ward here in
#Haringey
.
See the full result here:
https://shorturl.at/vCDOQ
#HaringeyElects
