It is a memorable day for everyone connected with the borough after UEFA announced that the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will be one of the host venues for Euro 2028.

Congratulating Spurs on the announcement, Leader of Haringey Council Cllr Peray Ahmet and Chief Executive Andy Donald said the council will be working to maximise the benefits this will bring to local communities and businesses across Haringey.

Euro 2028 will be the largest ever sporting event jointly hosted by UK & Ireland with Spurs and Wembley the only two grounds in the capital to stage games.

To mark the historic occasion and celebrate the stadium’s inclusion, Cllr Ahmet and Andy Donald joined Club Chairman, Daniel Levy, Club Ambassador, Ledley King, Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, and Deputy Mayor for London and Assembly Member for Enfield and Haringey, Joanne McCartney.

The arrival of UEFA EURO 2028 in London N17 is destined to further add to the £344m a year boost already being delivered to local economy and 3,700 FTE jobs supported as a direct result of major events and visitor attractions.

Cllr Peray Ahmet, Leader of Haringey Council and Andy Donald, Chief Executive of Haringey Council, said:

“It is amazing news that Tottenham has been named as one of the host venues for Euro 2028 and this is a memorable day for everyone connected with Haringey. We are so proud to be part of one of the biggest global events on the sporting calendar and it truly puts our borough on the map.

“We want to say a big congratulations to Tottenham for being the only stadium apart from Wembley to stage games in London. We will be welcoming people from across Europe and the rest of the world into Haringey to see everything that we have to offer and will work to maximise the benefits this will bring to local communities and businesses.

“This will mean so much for the people of Tottenham and we should be proud of the fact that the whole world will be watching us.”

Daniel Levy, Chairman, Tottenham Hotspur, said:

“It was always our vision that the stadium would create a new sport, leisure and entertainment destination in London – to be named as one of the host venues for UEFA EURO 2028 is testament to what we have created here. Our stadium has become renowned for its unique atmosphere and we are excited for fans from across Europe to come and experience this in five years’ time.

“The impact of a major international football tournament coming to London N17 will be huge for the area of Tottenham and leave a significant legacy. We are already starting to see the socio-economic benefits being delivered locally as a result of the increased number of events and the local spending it creates.

“Furthermore, having some of the continent’s best players perform on the biggest stage right on their doorstep is sure to inspire the next generation of young male and female footballers from the local area.”

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, said:

“London is the undisputed sporting capital of the world – and I am absolutely delighted that we have been chosen to host a record number of games at UEFA EURO 2028 as part of a joint United Kingdom and Ireland bid.

“The capital has hosted numerous major sporting events that are etched in the memory of Londoners and visitors, including the 2012 Olympic and Paralympic Games and men and women’s EUROs.

“Wembley and Tottenham Hotspur Stadium are two of the most iconic sporting venues in the world and I have no doubt that London will give a great welcome to fans from across the world who come to enjoy the UEFA EURO 2028.”