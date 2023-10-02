Home
About
News
Sport
Paper
Events
CyWineFest
Subscribe
Haringey have recently installed 32 new Electric Vehicle Charging Points
Posted on
October 2, 2023
Haringey have recently installed 32 new Electric Vehicle Charging Points, (EVCPs)
making a total of 199 in the borough.
This is making
#Haringey
a greener borough
Find your nearest charging point
here:
https://ow.ly/IFQK50PR64P
Leave a Reply
Cancel reply
Advertise With Us
Home
About Us
News
Newspaper
Sport
Event Tickets
Events
Contact Us
Contributors