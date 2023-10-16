Oreofe Bello scored a hattrick as The Scholars comfortably beat Haringey Borough 3-0 to get a massive 3 points on Saturday afternoon.

The first half started excellently as after 34 seconds Bar found themselves in the lead Haringey had chances but the finishing was poor no one to be seen in the middle of the box to capitalise.

Oreofe Bello found himself through on goal and smashed the ball in the top left hand corner which stunned the hosts.

There wasn’t much to talk about for the rest of the half however Bar were forced into a change towards the end of the half as Samrai Gebrai picked up a knock and had to be replaced.

After the break The Scholars started the second half the same as they ended the first creating some good chances.

Haringey however blew a sigh of relief as Ted Collins came out of his goal and fouled Temi Babaola and was very lucky just to receive a yellow.

Bar then again thought the hosts should’ve had a man sent off as Matt Young appeared to kick out at David Hicks yet again the referee again only brandished the yellow.

The home crowd tried to cheer their team on but that was silenced quickly as Bello had his second.

In the 62nd minute Oreofe Bello got his second goal of the game as a corner was swung in and Bello rose the highest to guide his header past Collins who couldn’t get back across his goal at full stretch.

This goal now left Bar with a two goal cushion and looking like they could run riot.

The chances kept coming as David Hicks fizzed a shot just over the bar and Babalola tested Collins on a few occasions unfortunate not to ripple the net.

The game however was wrapped up in the 86th minute as Bello once again got on the score sheet for his first senior hat trick as the ball fell to him inside the 6 yard box and all he had to do was slot it past Collins.

The final whistle went with Bar winning 3-0. A massive three points as we move up to 19th in the league.

Max Mitchell named Bello as his man of the match on Saturday afternoon.

When asked about his performance his said the following:

“His all round work rate was really pleasing to see and he’s a great lad to coach”

That’s now nine unbeaten for Bar as we look to take this momentum into next week!